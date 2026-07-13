Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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