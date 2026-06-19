Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM Holdings Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,690 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 620,147 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Ingram Micro worth $28,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock worth $66,719,000 after purchasing an additional 673,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,914,724 shares of the company's stock worth $62,637,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 556,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,642,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,381,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Finally, Lind Value II ApS grew its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 2,419,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 220,979 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGM shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $26.00 price target on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.86.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $150,000,013.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 177,466,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,624.50. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 1.0%

Ingram Micro stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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