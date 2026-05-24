Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM Shares Acquired by Lind Value II ApS

Lind Value II ApS lifted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 220,979 shares during the period. Ingram Micro makes up approximately 16.7% of Lind Value II ApS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lind Value II ApS owned 1.03% of Ingram Micro worth $51,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGM. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 929,332 shares of the company's stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the third quarter worth $6,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,326 shares of the company's stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 310,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the third quarter worth $6,332,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company's stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 293,562 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Up 3.6%

INGM stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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