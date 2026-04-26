Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,064 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $5,784,010. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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