Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,804 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ingredion worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,054,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ingredion by 22,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company's stock worth $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $85,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 143.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock worth $144,685,000 after acquiring an additional 701,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Ingredion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ingredion

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82 , above the $2.71–$2.73 consensus range, while revenue of $1.85 billion also topped estimates and rose about 1% year over year. The earnings and sales beats likely helped drive the stock higher. Ingredion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $2.71–$2.73 consensus range, while revenue of also topped estimates and rose about 1% year over year. The earnings and sales beats likely helped drive the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: The company said shareholders accepted Ingredion’s 595 pence all-cash offer for Tate & Lyle . Management expects the transaction to generate approximately $130 million in annual run-rate synergies by 2030 , potentially strengthening Ingredion’s specialty ingredients platform and long-term growth profile. Ingredion Anticipates 2026 Adjusted EPS While Progressing Tate and Lyle Deal

The company said shareholders accepted Ingredion’s . Management expects the transaction to generate approximately , potentially strengthening Ingredion’s specialty ingredients platform and long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Texture & Healthful Solutions sales grew 5% to $627 million . Ingredion also highlighted an AI-based texture-development tool and continued demand for better-for-you food products, reinforcing the growth potential of its higher-value specialty business. Ingredion Launches AI Tool and Targets Texture

Texture & Healthful Solutions sales grew . Ingredion also highlighted an AI-based texture-development tool and continued demand for better-for-you food products, reinforcing the growth potential of its higher-value specialty business. Neutral Sentiment: Ingredion reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.30 to $10.90 and reported EPS guidance of $9.15 to $9.75. The adjusted range remains broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is below the consensus estimate of $10.83.

Ingredion reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of and reported EPS guidance of $9.15 to $9.75. The adjusted range remains broadly consistent with expectations, but its midpoint is below the consensus estimate of $10.83. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability weakened: reported EPS fell to $1.78 from $2.99, adjusted operating income declined 5%, and reported operating income dropped 31%. Food & Industrial Ingredients U.S./Canada sales fell 7% to $488 million. The Tate & Lyle transaction also carries financing, regulatory and integration risks. Ingredion Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.44 and a 12-month high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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