Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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