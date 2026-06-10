Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 21,448 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 792.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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