Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 90,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $463,965,000 after purchasing an additional 179,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 114.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,064 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 432.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 279,375 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 4.4%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.Insight Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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