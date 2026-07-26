Insight Holdings Group LLC Acquires New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,970 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Lumentum comprises 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,138,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,681 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Stock Down 8.5%

Lumentum stock opened at $762.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $844.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report.

Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook.

Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout.

Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock.

Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, so there is no meaningful bearish signal from the latest short-interest update.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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