Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys 20,660 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,205 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.4% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.67.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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