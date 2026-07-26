Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,570 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,999.75. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock worth $56,959,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

TXN stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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