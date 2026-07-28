Insmed, Inc. $INSM is Eagle Health Investments LP's 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Insmed accounts for about 6.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 15,973.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $8,702,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Insmed by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 103,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 253,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its position in Insmed by 4,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 110,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,858 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.78. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Insmed's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $173,050.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,431.36. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $245,857.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,016.14. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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