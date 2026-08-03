Insmed, Inc. $INSM Position Boosted by Defilade Capital Management L.P.

Defilade Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 289.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,909 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 4.5% of Defilade Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Defilade Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Insmed worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $98.60 on Monday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $666,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,513,762.11. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $2,210,841.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 258,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,751,304.44. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,590 shares of company stock worth $5,793,738. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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