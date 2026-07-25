Insmed, Inc. $INSM Position Increased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up 4.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Insmed worth $78,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.Insmed's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,016.14. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $2,210,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,751,304.44. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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