Insmed, Inc. $INSM Stock Holdings Lifted by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP boosted its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Insmed makes up about 9.4% of NWI Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NWI Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Insmed worth $165,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 15,973.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 103,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 253,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $44,052,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 110,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 107,858 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $209.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 2.8%

Insmed stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,128.81. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,762.11. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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