Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 149,666 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Insmed worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 69.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,085,667.70. The trade was a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Insmed had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 96.38%. The firm had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Insmed's revenue was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Insmed News

Here's some of the latest news about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Insmed board backs deal Sanofi acquisition report

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction reported at roughly $41 billion. Insmed’s board backed a $39.1 billion deal, with a 2027 timeline. The offer provides a potential cash exit and is the clearest positive catalyst in the recent news. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Sanofi deal timeline

The acquisition is not expected to close until 2027, leaving time for deal-related uncertainty. Investors may also see less near-term upside once the offer price becomes the main reference point for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have lowered their ratings, including Mizuho, UBS, Morgan Stanley and HC Wainwright; Barclays also cut its rating to Equal Weight and reduced its target to $175. These moves suggest analysts see limited upside at current levels following the takeover news. Mizuho downgrade UBS downgrade Morgan Stanley rating Barclays downgrade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Insmed from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Insmed from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Insmed from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for serious respiratory and other rare diseases. Its work includes medicines for conditions with limited treatment options, as well as a pipeline of investigational therapies. The company's marketed products include ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), used with other antibacterial medicines to treat certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), approved in the United States for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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