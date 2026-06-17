Insperity, Inc. $NSP is Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 4.0% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Insperity worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Insperity's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,656,303.60. The trade was a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 358,000 shares of company stock worth $11,396,650. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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