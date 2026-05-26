Insperity, Inc. $NSP Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,834 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 265,041 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.10% of Insperity worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,101,519.10. This trade represents a 16.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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