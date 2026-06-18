Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

Key Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Valmont Industries to $645 from $541 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside potential. Stifel price target raised on Valmont Industries

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Valmont Industries to $645 from $541 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its target to $600 from $520 and kept an overweight rating, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. JPMorgan raises Valmont Industries target

JPMorgan also lifted its target to $600 from $520 and kept an overweight rating, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Valmont’s Investor Day and related materials highlighted ongoing infrastructure margin gains, utility demand, backlog growth, and raised fiscal 2026 guidance, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story. Valmont Industries Investor Day announcement

Valmont’s Investor Day and related materials highlighted ongoing infrastructure margin gains, utility demand, backlog growth, and raised fiscal 2026 guidance, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: The company hosted its 2026 Investor Day, which may have helped keep attention on the stock, but the event itself was mainly informational rather than a direct operational catalyst. Investor Day transcript

The company hosted its 2026 Investor Day, which may have helped keep attention on the stock, but the event itself was mainly informational rather than a direct operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Valmont reiterated fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $21.50 to $23.50 and revenue guidance of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion, which was broadly in line with expectations and supports the current valuation. Valmont Industries guidance update

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of VMI opened at $567.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $497.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.56 and a 52 week high of $575.89.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here