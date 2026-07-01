Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 45,541 Shares of Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Free Report) by 348.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Five Star Bancorp worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.54. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $67,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,615.06. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 1,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $69,322.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,221.71. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Star Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Star Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Five Star Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here