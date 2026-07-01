Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 68,923 Constellium SE $CSTM

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Constellium's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Constellium

In other news, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 25,201 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $822,056.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,046,704.16. The trade was a 11.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,601,363.76. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Constellium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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