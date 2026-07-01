Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,712 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.10% of ACM Research worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $449,088.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,318,166.36. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198. Corporate insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

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ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 2.01.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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