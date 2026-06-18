Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 480.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 277 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $261,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,166.74. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,514.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,791.84. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Evercore set a $181.00 price objective on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $208.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Landstar System's payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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