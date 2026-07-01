Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock worth $116,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock worth $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 152,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,856 shares of the company's stock worth $92,150,000 after purchasing an additional 137,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.7%

YOU stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 over the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

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