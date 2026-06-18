Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 17,017 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 679.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.30.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $160.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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