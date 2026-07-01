Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 7,611 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,789 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Plexus were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 28.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Plexus by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,999,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.67.

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Plexus Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $300.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total value of $442,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,888 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,582.24. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,981 shares of company stock worth $5,855,318. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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