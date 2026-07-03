Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,912 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after buying an additional 1,315,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 279,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,023.70. This trade represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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