Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,353 shares of the company's stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,905,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,227,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,850,189 shares of the company's stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 774,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.6%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Perdoceo Education's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,158 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,146,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,152,860. This trade represents a 26.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $127,572.06. Following the sale, the director owned 114,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,650.60. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,197. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

See Also

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