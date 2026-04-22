Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Stake Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,205 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,688 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.85% of Installed Building Products worth $59,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,543,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,435 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,076,000 after purchasing an additional 259,954 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,119 shares of the construction company's stock worth $66,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 244,515 shares of the construction company's stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $314.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.22. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $340.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $259.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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