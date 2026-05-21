Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 36,067.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,076,000 after purchasing an additional 259,954 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 168,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 126,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Installed Building Products by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 244,515 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,167 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 66,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.Installed Building Products's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler bought 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,737.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,134,440.44. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller bought 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.82 per share, for a total transaction of $498,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,572.58. The trade was a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,046 shares of company stock worth $844,194. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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