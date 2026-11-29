State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,763 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,297,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of Installed Building Products worth $221,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,610,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 178,028 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $244.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. StoneX upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $136,672.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,972,386.50. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Jackson sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $257,447.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,218,962.52. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $242.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based installer of insulation and complementary building products. The company serves residential and commercial customers, including homebuilders, contractors, and property owners, on new construction and repair and remodeling projects. Its services include installing fiberglass, cellulose, and spray foam insulation, as well as waterproofing, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, and shelving. These offerings support a range of building needs, from energy efficiency and moisture protection to interior and exterior finishing.

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