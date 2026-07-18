Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 170.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Insulet were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in Insulet by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 51,453 shares during the period. Graetz Wealth LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Graetz Wealth LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Article link

Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Article link

Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Article link

Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class action notices highlighted alleged investor harm tied to Insulet’s manufacturing quality and prior device corrections, which is likely weighing on sentiment and shares. Article link

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.79 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Stories

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