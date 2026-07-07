Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 19,238 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Insulet were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $159.23. 195,897 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,804. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here