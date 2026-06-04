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Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 76,670 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Marathon Digital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management LLC increased its Marathon Digital stake by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 76,670 additional shares and bringing its total to 213,066 shares worth about $1.91 million.
  • Insider selling continued, with CEO Frederick G. Thiel and CFO Salman Hassan Khan both selling shares in recent transactions; insiders sold 180,855 shares valued at $2.03 million over the last three months.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with Marathon Digital carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $18.38, even as recent target cuts and upgrades reflect differing views on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,066 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Digital worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.2% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,311 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 441,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,650.88. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 180,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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