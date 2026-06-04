Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $107.40 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $540.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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