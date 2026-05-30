Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,105 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Dycom Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dycom Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dycom’s blockbuster Q1 results showed EPS of $4.42 versus $2.73 expected and revenue of $1.96 billion versus $1.67 billion expected, reinforcing momentum in its telecom and utility construction business. Dycom Industries Stock Just Skyrocketed. It's the Latest Winner from Data Center Demand.

Dycom’s blockbuster Q1 results showed EPS of $4.42 versus $2.73 expected and revenue of $1.96 billion versus $1.67 billion expected, reinforcing momentum in its telecom and utility construction business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $650 from $415 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside after the recent rally.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $650 from $415 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley, Wells Fargo, and Guggenheim all boosted their targets into the $620-$650 range, with buy or overweight ratings, adding to the bullish sentiment around Dycom’s growth outlook.

B. Riley, Wells Fargo, and Guggenheim all boosted their targets into the $620-$650 range, with buy or overweight ratings, adding to the bullish sentiment around Dycom’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a 52-week high and continued attracting attention from investors following multiple upbeat commentary pieces suggesting the run may not be over. Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

The stock hit a 52-week high and continued attracting attention from investors following multiple upbeat commentary pieces suggesting the run may not be over. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces, including a Seeking Alpha Q1 review, focused on whether the post-earnings momentum can continue, but did not indicate any new negative catalyst.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $509.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.65. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.34 and a 1-year high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $654.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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