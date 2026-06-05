Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,083 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 592.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group raised ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is 45.67%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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