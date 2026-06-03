Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 136,842.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,533 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,648,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,448.36. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $9,106,430.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,966,114. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 383,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The business's revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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