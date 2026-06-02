How the Latest Federal Contract Boosts D-Wave's Prospects

May 2026 was a big month for D-Wave Quantum Inc. NYSE: QBTS in terms of major funding support.

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Just days after the announcement of a $2 billion funding injection for the quantum computing industry from the U.S. Department of Commerce, including plans for $100 million to go toward D-Wave's continued development of its two-pronged technological approach, the company revealed another bit of support from the government.

D-Wave announced second-year funding for the Improved Materials for Superconducting Qubits with Scalable Fabrication (SQFab) project of NORDTECH.

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The exact funding amount was not specified, but the company's program is one of four sharing collective support of more than $25 million in its efforts toward advancing superconducting qubit fabrication and system scaling.

Government Awards Stack Up as D-Wave Redoubles Technological Efforts

Both the Commerce Department award and NORDTECH's support are dedicated to D-Wave's continued technological advances. In both cases, the projects have fairly broad applications: the $100-million award aims generally for continued development of D-Wave's gate-model and annealing technologies, as the company continues to distinguish itself from peers for its dual approach.

The NORDTECH award is part of an effort to speed up domestic microelectronics prototyping while boosting domestic dominance in quantum computing tech. While NORDTECH is part of an initiative executed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, the project in question has implications well beyond national security. Indeed, if D-Wave is able to help to advance progress on packaging and testing for gate-model quantum systems through this project, it will undoubtedly have major commercial benefits as well.

Award Speaks to D-Wave's Savvy Acquisition History

Though D-Wave is technically the recipient of NORDTECH's award, in actuality, the project in question involves D-Wave subsidiary Quantum Circuits, a company that D-Wave acquired at the beginning of 2026. Investors may see the news of this latest bit of funding support as further evidence of D-Wave's foresight in targeting Quantum Circuits as an acquisition in recent quarters.

Prior to the Quantum Circuits purchase, D-Wave distinguished itself from rivals in the quantum space by focusing on annealing tech primarily. While this set D-Wave apart, it led some analysts and investors to grow concerned about potential limitations of that technology relative to the more prominent gate-model approach commonly favored by rivals like IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ. In purchasing Quantum Circuits, D-Wave not only boosted its technical expertise, but it also moved beyond a singular approach to become a dual-focus company. NORDTECH's award helps confirm that Quantum Circuits' efforts on the gate-model side remain a worthwhile path for D-Wave to explore.

Adding to D-Wave's Cash Pile

D-Wave is known in the quantum space for its sizable cash holdings—the company reported more than $588 million in cash and equivalents as of the end of Q1 2026, and that's after completing its purchase of Quantum Circuits earlier in the same quarter. A portion of the $25 million award from NORDTECH is relatively modest compared to that cash pile, but it nonetheless helps the company to continue to build its reserves.

The question now for investors is what D-Wave might do with that money, and when it might choose to deploy it. The firm is well-positioned to institute a share buyback plan if it wishes (and this might be welcome news for investors, given concerns about dilution). It could also initiate additional acquisitions, although with its twin technological approach in operation, it's not immediately clear what type of firm D-Wave might target in that case.

Ultimately, adding to D-Wave's cash simply means that the company has more flexibility, which is always a positive. This is especially crucial for a firm that has continued to face impediments toward achieving profitability.

Trade-Offs From the Award Are Few

It is unclear from the award if D-Wave will give up any equity as part of the award from NORDTECH, although it will issue common stock to the government as part of the Commerce Dept award. This means that the process will be dilutive for investors and may lead to additional influence on the company from the federal government.

Additionally, awards like those provided by NORDTECH are often dependent upon the achievement of certain technical milestones. This means that D-Wave may be subject to review if those goals are not reached—and it may also direct D-Wave's R&D efforts away from other potential pathways. Still, the goal of packaging and scaling for superconducting qubits is fundamental to so much of what the quantum computing industry is aiming to achieve that this seems unlikely to interfere with other goals the company may have.

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