Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,961. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,467 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $286.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.15 and a 200-day moving average of $270.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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