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Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Kenvue logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management cut its Kenvue stake by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 151,071 shares valued at about $2.61 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 97.64% of Kenvue shares; several firms increased positions, including Van ECK Associates and Bessemer Group.
  • Kenvue recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, posting $0.32 EPS on revenue of $3.91 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock mostly Hold with an average price target of $19.33.
  • Interested in Kenvue? Here are five stocks we like better.

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,071 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,148 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 101.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,491,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,404 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $79,269,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kenvue by 115.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,438,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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