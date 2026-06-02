Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3,585.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 443,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 431,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 694,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 392,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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