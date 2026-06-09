Intech Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the bank's stock after selling 69,895 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CFG opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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