Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,655 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FormFactor by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,442,469.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,418,441.80. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This trade represents a 23.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,499 shares of company stock worth $4,932,166 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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