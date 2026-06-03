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Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Gaming and Leisure Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management more than doubled its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter, increasing holdings by 108.2% to 67,511 shares valued at about $3.0 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains fairly positive, with six analysts rating GLPI a Buy and five a Hold, giving it a consensus Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.89.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings estimates and also raised its dividend to $0.82 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 7.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The company had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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