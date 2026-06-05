Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,618 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 344.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Liquidity Services worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $36.94 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 11,477 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $392,857.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,474.57. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $238,636.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $379,064.12. The trade was a 38.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,940 shares of company stock worth $3,987,652. 28.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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