Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,821 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,818,000 after purchasing an additional 871,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 197.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 706,687 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,440 shares of the technology company's stock worth $736,338,000 after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $233.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.50.

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About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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