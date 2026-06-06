Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,438 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in NMI were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NMI by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

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NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $183.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $703,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,977.55. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,479 shares of company stock worth $2,164,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NMI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

See Also

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