Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 139,522 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,342 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 139,522 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628,594 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $52,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,419 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 730,056 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $952,007.98. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,823,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,453,770.55. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 958,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,535. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Patterson-UTI Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Patterson-UTI Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $13.00 from $11.00 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing a more constructive view of the stock. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $13.00 from $11.00 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing a more constructive view of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling expectations for better long-term earnings trends at Patterson-UTI Energy. MarketBeat report

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling expectations for better long-term earnings trends at Patterson-UTI Energy. Neutral Sentiment: Patterson-UTI Energy reported an average of 92 drilling rigs operating in the United States in May 2026, indicating stable activity but not a major surprise versus recent operating trends. Access Newswire article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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