Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.6%

LPX stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.Louisiana-Pacific's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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